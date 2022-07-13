Leditt Butler, director of Hub City Street Hoops, is inviting youth across the South Plains to a summer camp. It is open to both boys and girls age 10 to 17. Camp starts on Monday July 11 through Friday July 29 at the Project Interceptor Gym located at 1324 East 24th Street. Meals will be provided at no cost.

Several programs have been organized for the camp, including:

The T.I.N.K. Project/The Queen Program: Focused on helping to change and inspire youth to appreciate life and know they can do anything in life. It is focused on mentoring, career opportunities, life choices, job training opportunities and many more.

Life Choice Class: Focused on what youth want individually, in terms of the career they’re passionate about pursuing. It will connect them with people, places and information to move forward.

Job Training: Focused on helping prepare youth to enter the workforce through job interview training, applications, financial literacy, etc.

Technology Program: Hands on training with various technologies, and connecting youth to technological job opportunities.

The Arts: Focused on allowing youth to express themselves in ways sports and other programs fall short. Will connect youth with art.

The Culinary: Focused on connecting youth with the culinary arts, and offering paths into the culinary profession.

The Chess Club: Focused on the game of chess, which helps youth become better thinkers, cultivate patience, and form strategies that transfer into positive life choices.

Queen Land: Focused on the needs of young women and led by women who can exemplify successful leadership.

Community Service: Focused on showing youth the importance of giving back.

Hub City Street Hoops is in need of volunteers, coaches and guardian angels. For more information, reach out to Leditt Butler at 806-451-9081.