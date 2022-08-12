LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-born company that makes stickers has recently partnered with multiple charities, making a stealthy contribution to their worthy causes.

HubCity Graphics said on its website that its donations stay local, going to those in need in Lubbock and the West Texas area.

The company’s most recent collaboration was with the South Plains Kidney Foundation, an organization whose mission is to bring about awareness on kidney disease.

HubCity Graphics has also teamed up with the organization Kat’s Alley Cats, “dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of cats via Trap-Neuter-Return,” and Operation Pawprints, Inc., a non-profit organization that advocates animal welfare.

The stickers are handmade, and run for $3 a piece with a portion of proceeds going towards each foundation’s cause.