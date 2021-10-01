Huey Lee recognized as 2021 America’s SBDC State Star by NWTSBD Center at TTU

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center at Texas Tech University)

The Texas Tech University Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center (NWTSBDC) and America’s Small Business Development Center Association (SBDC), located in Washington D.C., are proud to announce Huey Lee, director of Special Projects, as its State Star.

Lee has been with the NWTSBDC for 25 years. She joined the center in 1998 serving as a senior technology consultant and soon took on a management role. Lee later became the director of its information technology department. Lee has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Tech. She also has completed coursework in executive leadership at Cornell University.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee took on the new role of director of special projects. She quickly set up the website, tracking system, and video conferencing capability for a hotline that helped small businesses seeking disaster relief. She swiftly enabled remote work capability for SBDC employees to work safely and effectively from home and assisted in the initial stages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act program, eventually serving as the program director who assisted businesses over a 95-county service area.

“This State Star Award recognizes Huey’s demonstrated dedication and leadership talents in making significant contributions to the NWTSBDC program and her strong commitment to the communities it serves,” said Judy Wilhelm, executive director of the NWTSBDC. “Her desire to assist and accept new responsibilities makes her an excellent choice for this well-deserved recognition.”

The NWTSBDC State Star is based on a peer-selection process of one who demonstrates exemplary performance, makes significant contributions to their networks, and is deeply committed to the success of America’s small businesses. Lee is one of only 60 individuals selected across the entire U.S. and its territories for this award.

About the Small Business Development Centers

America’s Small Business Development Centers represent the nationwide network of SBDCs, the most comprehensive small-business assistance network in the U.S. and its territories.

SBDCs are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners and funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration. There are nearly 1,000 local centers available to provide no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses.

The NWTSBDC has six centers located throughout the 95-county area housed with universities: Texas Tech, Texas Tech-Abilene, West Texas A&M University, University of Texas-Permian Basin, Midwestern State University and Tarleton State University.

Over the last two years, the NWTSBDC helped start almost 400 businesses and facilitated more than $185 million in capital for growing small businesses, with more than 4,000 new jobs created by NWTSBDC clients.

The NWTSBDC will continue to dedicate resources and programming for small businesses to support the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic and boost the overall competitiveness of the U.S. economy.

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can contact their local SBDCs for no-cost confidential business consulting and low- to no-cost training on a variety of topics. Learn more about how SBDCs are helping local businesses start, grow and thrive at http://www.nwtsbdc.org

