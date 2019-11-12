Huge Red Raider victory off the court – Texas Tech gets Nimari Burnett

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Nimari Burnett, announced on Tuesday just before noon he will commit to the Texas Tech basketball team.

Earlier this year Burnett announced his “final four” schools that captured his interest. They were the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Michigan Wolverines, the Oregon Ducks, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He made official visits to all four.

According to 247sports.com, Burnett was predicted ahead of time by seven experts in their “Crystal Ball” to go to Texas Tech.

Burnett is a 6’3” guard from Chicago. He plays for Napa Prolific Prep in California.

Burnett will join Micah Peavy, a four-star recruit, who announced for Texas Tech on November 4.

Burnett made the following statement:

Thank You Letter

First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for all that he has done, for blessing me with the talent and work ethic to be who I am today. Next, I would like to thank my parents for sacrificing, investing their time & believing in me. Without you both, I wouldn’t be the young man that I am today and I’m forever grateful for all that you’ve done.

I would also like to thank all my family, friends and supporters who have been on this journey with me. Also, a huge thanks to all the coaches that have coached me over the years… Ms. Foster, Coach Ray, Coach Carlos, Mike Powell, Randy Giles, Coach Steve Smith, Nick Irvin, Mike Irvin, Coach Kurt, Coach Reggie, Coach Billy Mcknight, Coach Jon McCall, Coach Dave Rebibo and Joey Fuca. Thanks To Team WhyNot and all the AAU programs that I’ve been apart of. I appreciate you all for entrusting me to be an intricate part of your family.

Last but not least, I would like to thank all the NCAA Division 1 programs that recruited me. I appreciate all the coaches who made me a priority throughout this process. After careful consideration, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas Tech University! #GunsUp