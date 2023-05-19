LUBBOCK, Texas — Sundown High School Senior Koy Torres got the surprise of a lifetime after the Region I-2A quarterfinal baseball game on Friday when a representative from Jodey Arrington’s office delivered the news that he was accepted into the United States Air Force Academy.

“I’ve always wanted to help my country,” Torres said after the game. “I had a purpose in life, and I feel like the Air Force is [that purpose.]”

Ben Schwartzberg of Arrington’s office presented Torres with a flag, Air Force hat and shirt. The moment was cherished by everyone, including members of the opposing team from Ropesville High School, who congratulated Torres with hugs.

“I have the best support I have the best family, coaches, teachers, friends,” Torres said. “All of my supporters have been wonderful to me, and I love every single one of them.”

With an acceptation rate of about 11%, getting into Air Force Academy is a memorable accomplishment.

“This is a huge shock to me … I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Torres said.