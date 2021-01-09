Hugh E. Berger Memorial West Texas High School Bowling Club to host first ever match Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Hugh E. Berger Memorial West Texas High School Bowling Club:

Hugh E. Berger Memorial West Texas High School Bowling Club is announcing that high school bowling will have their first ever match this Saturday January 9th starting at 12:30 PM at Whitewood Lanes.

High School bowling is a program ran by Texas Bowling Centers Association through the Texas High School Bowling Club. The program started through TBCA in about 2003 and since that time, Lubbock has been attempting to form their own club to participate with no success. Now, first the first time ever, Lubbock and West Texas has High School Bowling.

On Saturday, starting at 12:30, teams from schools around Lubbock will have their first district match.

Lubbock Coronado will have a match against Frenship and Lubbock High will bowl against West Texas Co-op team that has participants from Shallowater, Idalou, Abernathy, Lubbock-Cooper and Southcrest Christian School.

Junior Varsity matches will also be held at the same time allowing over 45 high school students to compete individually as well as for their school.

Texas High School Bowling has district competition, as seen this Saturday, and winners of the district will go on to compete in a Regional tournament and from there, possibly move on to a State Competition. Regional and State Competitions also have a singles component in which West Texas Bowlers will have the opportunity to show their skills.

Our Mission:



Provide an opportunity to high school students to represent their school and community in interscholastic competitive bowling.



Texas High School Bowling Club Program:



The Texas High School Bowling Program provides competition between high schools for boys and girls on a varsity and junior varsity level. The program includes practice sessions, interscholastic competition, uniforms, awards, team and singles state championship tournaments and mirrors U.I.L. policies to the greatest extent possible. USBC certified coaches would have gone through the SAFESPORT course will be teaching the game, so no experience is necessary.



Mirroring U.I.L. standards, students compete in a controlled alcohol/tobacco free environment during competition and have the opportunity to earn collegiate scholarships.

Across the USA:

19 states have state athletic association recognition for both boys & girls Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan,

Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio,

Pennsylvania, Tennessee

4 states have state athletic association recognition for girls and club level for boys; adapted recognition; or Private School recognition Minnesota, Nebraska, South Carolina & Washington

25 states have club level programs Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Only 2 states have yet to start a program Rhode Island, Wyoming



Contact:



Alan Berger – 806-441-8999



Time:



Berklee Timmons will sing the National Anthem at 12:25. The 83 year old widow of Hugh Berger, LaVon Berger, will throw the first ball to start the event right after the National Anthem. Varsity Teams will be announced. There will be 10 minutes of warm-up and competition should start around 12:45 PM.



Location:

Whitewood Lanes – 3632 50th St., Lubbock Texas 79413

