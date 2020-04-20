Human remains found in Hockley Co. cannot be transferred, identified due to COVID-19

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– An identification on human remains that were recovered in Western Hockley County last week was put on hold, due to COVID-19, said Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

On April 15, HCSO deputies responded to the area of the 2800 block of Santa Fe Road after receiving information of possible human remains that were located on the property, according to an HCSO news release.

Scifres said that usually with these types of investigations, the remains are sent to the University of North Texas in Denton. However, due to COVID-19, the campus is closed.

First, he said the remains were taken to the South Plains Human Pathology lab and they did a lot of documentation into what they found.

However, the human remains have to go to UNT for the final analysis, said Scifres.

“UNT is not accepting transfers,” said Scifres. “We are counting on them to help us with an ID.”

He said the sheriff’s office has stayed in communication with UNT, but there is no way to know the ID of human remains until the final analysis is complete.

The case remained under investigation Monday.