Hundreds attend Lt. Hill’s funeral, remembering who he was as a person and firefighter

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lieutenant Eric Hill was laid to rest Friday morning at RIP Griffin Center. Hill was killed in a crash last Saturday.

It was an emotional funeral as colleagues and friends listened to part of the letter his mom wrote. The family expressed thanks to his second family, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the honor guard.

“Since the accident on Saturday our son has never been alone. You stood guard and protected him every second,” said Phil Pettey, Hill’s friend and minister.

Hill was born in Levelland and graduated from Lovington High School. He attended South Plains College and graduated from Texas Tech University.

“Look around and see the pouring in of love and support coming into this building for your boy,” said Ricky Murphy, a LFR firefighter.

Before coming to Lubbock, Hill served the Midland community for three years. Once he moved to Lubbock, he was promoted to lieutenant.

“If there was work to be done, Eric was one of the first ones out to start it. That’s what I loved about Eric. You should be proud of the boy you raised, a good man,” said Murphy.

There were tears, laughter and a lot of love as friends and family took turns sharing who Hill was to them.

“He had the soul of a cowboy. He was fearless. He was strong. He was passionate. He inspired to own his own ranch and then he wanted to leave that legacy to his little girls,” said Casey Davis, a LFR firefighter.

Members of the community lined the streets honoring Lieutenant Hill as the procession moved to Resthaven for graveside services. Hill leaves behind a fiance and twin daughters. His legacy will never be forgotten.

“You rest easy brother because we have it from here,” Murphy said.