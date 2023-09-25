LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the Out of the Darkness Community Walk at the National Ranching Heritage Center on Saturday.

Hundreds came out to raise money for mental health resources and local organizations hoping to put an end to suicide.

The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention West Texas Chapter covers 84 counties.

Walk organizers say the walk was a way to remember those people have lost, but also bring hope to those who are struggling and know that they are not alone.

“It allows us to come together as a community to support each other for those who have lost loved ones, for those who are struggling and those who are just supporting other family and friends,” said Melissa Sharp, Lubbock Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk Chair.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for local resources.

So far they’ve raised over $35,000, but the money can be raised until the end of the year.

