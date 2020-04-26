Hundreds gather outside UMC for Park & Pray event Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — A large group of Lubbock and South Plains residents gathered outside of University Medical Center Saturday evening to pray and show their appreciation to our local healthcare workers.

The crowd packed the parking lot outside the hospital where they honked their vehicle horns, waved at staff and displayed homemade signs of support.

The Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Fire Rescue, UMC EMS were also on hand with their lights flashing and sirens blasting.

The Park & Pray event was organized by University Medical Center.

