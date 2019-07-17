Hundreds of cyclists will ride 147 miles toward a world free of MS

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the National MS Society:



300 cyclists are setting out to raise $470,000 to make a difference in the lives of people affected by multiple sclerosis. Cyclists will ride up to 147 miles over 2 day. Bike MS: Cactus & Crude Ride, presented by Anadarko will depart from Apache Corporation in Midland, TX on July 20 and conclude at Caprock Winery in Lubbock, TX on July 21. The ride will feature fully supported rest stops, amazing volunteer support and a celebratory party at the finish line.

“Bike MS is more than a ride,” said Linda Bates, President, National MS Society, South Central. “With each pedal stroke and fundraising dollar, our cyclists are bringing us closer to our ultimate goal – a world free of MS. Funds raised from Bike MS: Cactus & Crude support cutting-edge MS research as well as programs and services for people living with MS in this community.”

Bike MS: Cactus & Crude is one of more than 70 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal is the Premier National Sponsor of Bike MS and the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor. Primal also sponsors "I Ride with MS," a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. Pop Sockets and Shower Pass are the National Sponsors of Bike MS.

WHEN:

July 20-21

WHERE:

Midland to Lubbock, TX

ROUTE OPTIONS:

70 and 77 miles

WHY BIKE MS:

Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

To experience Bike MS, check out this video: https://youtu.be/9yzv6GOz8oA

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION:

bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.



(News release from the National MS Society)