Hundreds of veterans getting help at new VA Clinic in Lubbock

LUBBOCK Texas – The Lubbock Veteran’s Affairs Clinic off of 4th Street and Knoxville Avenue has been open for five months and veterans said they’ve been able to get treatments they needed.

Dalton Keel, veteran and Chief of Community Based Outpatient Clinical Services for the Amarillo VA, said they’re happy to be able to offer a larger space where veterans can get medical resources.

“We really listened into the town halls and tried to capture those and the services we are trying to provide, some of the newer services like, radiology, MRIs, CT, those things will really be beneficial for veterans not having them travel elsewhere,” said Keel.

Veteran Leonardo Cortez said he started using the clinic’s physical therapy for the past month for problems with his legs.

“I can really tell the difference and I feel like they have really helped me,” said Cortez. “I think all of us are kind of hesitant about coming to therapy like this but it’s really helped me so I advise all my brothers to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Tedrick Stephens, a veteran, said the best part of his experience – besides the design of the new facility and coffee shop on the first floor – are the people who work at the clinic.

“Personally, its the counselor that helps me for the most part,” said Stephens,” She’s really good and .. she’s had experience with helping people with depression and anxiety , so she’s very credited for that too.”