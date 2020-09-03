Hurricane Laura brings new data research to the TTU National Wind Institute team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Almost a week ago, Hurricane Laura touched down in parts of Texas and Louisiana, damaging various areas. The Category 4 storm has been documented as one of the strongest hurricanes the U.S. has experienced.

Recently, the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute team returned after recovering new data research collected by their various instruments.

Research professor Brian Hirth, said their 48 stick net platforms were deployed in many places that Laura hit.

“[They were] deployed from the bay of Galveston all the way down to the Louisiana state line,” he said.

Hirth said both sides of the storm experienced wind speeds up to 100 mph, which is unusual.

“Typically when a hurricane makes landfall on shore and offshore, typically onshore is weaker than offshore,” he said. “But what we have seen [in Laura] is both sides near [the] center were strong.”

Each time they are on the scene, their data is collected in real time, but since they experienced wind speeds stronger than ever before they are working to validate the information before passing it along.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to contribute to events thats are relatively rare but when they happen they have a very significant impact,” Hirth said. “So it’s very gratifying to know we are doing our part to help build resilience to these events.”