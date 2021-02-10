HVAC and plumbing experts give tips for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — As temperatures are expected to plummet in the upcoming week, HVAC and plumbing experts said there are things to consider to help keep your home and families safe.

Joe Rushing, the owner of Joe Rushing’s Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, said it’s important to know where the home water meter is located and to make sure it’s clean and accessible to shut the water off in case of an emergency.

Rushing recommended people leave water on a drip when sinks are located behind an outside wall to avoid pipes from bursting.

“If water is still and it’s sitting, that temperature may be 50 degrees coming out of the ground, but then slowly the temperature starts creating ice,” Rushing said. “When that ice expands, it’ll split copper, I’ve [even] seen it split steal.”

Rushing said it is also important to turn sprinklers off, to cover all outside faucets and keep thermostats to at least 60.

Brian Harper, an HVAC supervisor at Rushing Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, said homes heated by gas and homes that have a fireplace should consider getting a carbon monoxide detector.

“Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless,” said Harper. “A good carbon monoxide detector with a digital display that plugs into the wall is what I recommend.”