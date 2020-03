LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released new information on a fatal crash Sunday night.

According to DPS, Alfredo Antonio Pantoja, 40, of Wilson was southbound on U.S. 87 when he collided with a guardrail. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Pantoja was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS.