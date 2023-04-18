LUBBOCK, Texas- Batterson Farms Corp CEO Gregory Gerami purchased 114-acres land with seven warehouses in hopes of building the largest commercial hydroponic warehouse site in West Texas.

At 29-years-old, Gerami is the youngest African American industrial hemp producer and hemp seed seller holder in Texas.

Gerami said there is about half a million square foot space between the seven warehouses on the property. To convert them to hydroponic warehouses it will take a little over two million dollars.

Giving a walkthrough of building four, he said it will be one of the first in use.

“In this particular building we are able to put about 4,000 grow towers they are about eight feet in height,” Gerami said. “We will grow fresh produce in here.”

One of the contractors Jocques Rupe with Excel Construction said with a project this big there will be challenges with collecting supplies and materials, but they are ready.

“We want to get everything watertight here. We want to get everything good to go,” Rupe said. “The infrastructure, electrical, plumbing and drilling some wells out here. It’s been some delays [but we are hoping] it will be the first quarter of next year. We are hoping to turn one of these units and get it producing.”

The warehouses will provide abut 600 job opportunities, with fifty immediately due to contractors.

In addition, Gerami said he feels blessed to educate others through research opportunities.

“I think there is a stigma on hemp everyone thinks marijuana to be honest. Hemp is more industrial,” Gerami said. “Your fiber, grain and there are just so many components of hemp that are useable hundreds of things you can use it for. One of the things we feel strongly about is biodegradable products.”