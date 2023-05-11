LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation project to improve the Interstate 27 at FM 1294 was scheduled to begin on May 15, according to the press release.

The TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer, Mike Wittie, P.E., said in a press release that replacing “bridge joints, make deck and concrete repairs, place a new road surface… is scheduled to begin on Monday on the outside lanes of the southbound bridge.”

The release stated the maintenance will “require the main lanes to be reduced to one-lane of traffic.” The long-term lane closures are to give the work crews space to safely make the repairs.

The release also warned motorists to anticipate traffic delays and to use caution when driving through work zones.

According to the release, the project was scheduled to finish in Fall 2023. Work will take place weather permitting.