I-27 construction ahead of schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) $34.4 million project is underway for completion in spring of 2021.

Diana Ascencio, with TxDOT, said the project, which started in January 2021 is part of a statewide effort to help keep people safe by adding more than 27 miles of either cable medium barrier to the I-27 corridor in Lubbock and Hale County.

“The reason that this project is so important is that both the concrete barrier and the cable medium barrier are designed to keep drivers from traveling across the medium on to oncoming traffic,” said Ascencio.

Michael Oliver, senior project manager for West Texas at Webber, said the project is ahead of schedule.

“I would just ask people to be cautious,” said Oliver. “I know it’s disruptive, but there’s no way we can build this project without being some kind of nuisance, but we’re working very hard. We have a lot of talented individuals that are building a quality project.”

Ascencio said TxDOT has other projects underway, as well, such as installing medium barriers on US 84 and US 6282. By the time the projects are lined up, there will be 75 miles of concrete and cable medium barriers added.