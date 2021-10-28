‘I am just staffing like crazy right now’ — Staffing companies see an increase in job requests

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Workforce Commission, September’s report ranks Lubbock in the top 3 cities with the lowest unemployment rate right behind Amarillo and Austin. KT Black’s Crystal Dominguez said their phones have been ringing off the hook.

“It really started last week, honestly–but it’s kind of moved into this week a lot more,” Dominguez said. “And I’m saying my phone does not stop–those messages you’re seeing are people. I’ve gotten over 50 people within the last two days.”

Dominguez said this time of year could attract more interest in holiday work, but not usually this late in the game. The prime months are ordinarily between August and September. It’s very unusual for people to be looking at the end of October.

“We do a lot of the staffing for the environmental services, food, nutrition and stuff,” Dominguez said. “And yet, like literally a month ago, we were hurting, maybe sending one to two people at a time. So just this week, I mean, we went from having x amount to triple that. So, it’s great.”

South Plain Workforce Solutions Danny Soliz said one possible explanation could be related to more industries now hiring, which is creating more career options.

“Employers are beginning to start hiring back, you know,” Soliz said. “So that’s why you see the difference.”

Soliz said more companies are looking to set up shop here or expand their business in the next few months. One worth mentioning is Nexus Fiber. They are working with South Plains Workforce to fill up to 70 new positions in the hub city.

Nexus Fiber is just one out of 35 other companies looking to hire. This is why South Plains Workforce Solutions is putting on a job fair November 4, 2021, at McM Elegante Hotel & Suite from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.