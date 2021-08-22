“I felt God telling me that I would be ok when Luke was gone,” Tim Siegel opens up on son’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following the death of his son Luke Thursday, Tim Siegel detailed the final hours of his life in a Facebook post Sunday.

Siegel said that he ended up in the emergency room after hearing Luke had died.

“At 8:39 a.m. when I heard the words, “he’s gone,” I laid face first on the ground gasping for air,” Siegel said. “The very thing Luke had done the previous hour. I ended up in the ER.”

Siegel also acknowledged the outpouring of condolences and support the family has received from across the country.

“Luke was able to inspire thousands…without ever saying a word,” he wrote.

Luke’s visitation will be held Friday at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with the funeral service Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.