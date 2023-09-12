LUBBOCK, Texas– The mother of 19-year-old Maddie Nunez, who was shot in the face on Thursday, asked the public to pray for her daughter and Jeremiah Bush, the 17-year-old accused of doing it.

Amy Cleveland told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday she has forgiven Bush and asked for prayers for all those involved.

“I want him to know I forgive him and for him to seek Jesus while he still has breath; hate and anger comes from the enemy,” Cleveland said. “I pray [for] peace not just for my baby girl and my family but for him and his family.”

Cleveland described her daughter as “a very hard worker and an amazing sister.” Nunez worked at a Lubbock tattoo shop in the afternoon and Taco Bell in the morning.

“She is my heart, my firstborn and only daughter. She is loved by so many she would do anything for anyone,” Cleveland said.

LPD said Nunez was shot by Bush in the 5500 block of 37th Street on Thursday, September, during a robbery.

Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, a witness told officers Bush said Nunez attempted to shoot him, which led to Bush shooting Nunez twice.

Bush was later identified as the suspect through a photo lineup and was arrested at Monterey High School on Monday morning. He was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bush remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.