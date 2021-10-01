‘I go home every day excited,’ said retired nurse who came back to work with the health department

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marilyn Bentley was a retired nurse before the pandemic, but now she’s on the front lines administrating vaccines to help in the fight against COVID.

According to the Lubbock Health Department, Bentley is one of eight nurses who came out of retirement to join the vaccine efforts. They have worked tirelessly to serve their community.

“It’s been an honor to serve the health department and my citizens,” Bentley said. “I was born here in Lubbock, so I feel a real engagement to all the citizens here. This is my town and I’m privileged to be doing this.”

Lauren Vanzandt with Lubbock’s Health Department said Bentley was helping long before they could offer any compensation.

“It started as a volunteer and then she worked I think every shift that was available at the civic center,” Vanzandt said.

Bentley said every shot she’s given out can make a world of difference.

“When we’ve given a lot of shots, it’s a great day. When we give 10 shots, well it was a good day to give 10 shots,” Bentley said.

Bentley greets people with a kind smile whether they ask questions or decide to roll up their sleeves. Those who know her said it’s just who she is.

“She’ll give you a compliment just to make you feel better. She’s just a little kind person and we like having her around,” Vanzandt said.