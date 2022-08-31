LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock small business was burglarized overnight following its grand opening on August 25, which was also the owner’s birthday.

The owner, Liza Gomez-Silva, was selling clothes and bags at the National Flea Market of Lubbock, and when an opportunity came along to open a storefront, she took it and named her boutique, “Queen’s Cave.”

She said it took a lot of hard work, and hard-earned money to open up this business on 34th Street.

“It took a lot of dedication, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of time away from my family to come up with the little I do have,” Gomez-Silva said.

Not even a day later, between 2:09 a.m. and 3:42 a.m., Gomez-Silva’s security camera captured three people going through her store and stealing items.

“Just day and night working to accomplish my dream, something I’ve always wanted, and it was gone in a matter of seconds,” Gomez-Silva said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Gomez-Silva didn’t know she was burglarized until around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26 when a maintenance worker found the lock to her store on the ground.

She was in complete shock when she saw what happened.

“I got here and I just couldn’t believe it,” Gomez-Silva said.

According to the police report, an officer saw a damaged phone box and a broken lock.

The report said in part:

“No latents or evidence located. I observed the damaged phone box with wires pulled out. I observed the broken lock to have appeared to been pried off.”

“They took about $5,000 – $6,000 worth of inventory, and $400 in my cash drawer,” Gomez-Silva said. “They didn’t just take for me, they took from my kids and my family.”

Gomez-Silva spoke with surrounding store owners who said they weren’t broken into.

“It was only me,” Gomez-Silva said. “They targeted, and they went for certain things. They were in here a pretty long time. The most expensive stuff they didn’t touch, but the little things that they did take, it’s just awful.”

Gomez-Silva said she hasn’t yet heard back from police about the investigation. For now, she will open back to selling at the flea market with no immediate plans to open her storefront back up.