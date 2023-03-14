LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed new details about a series of shootings in Lubbock County that left four people injured Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, someone called authorities and said a victim was shot in the face. Authorities were told about a shooting in the 1900 block of 110th Street and another at a game room near 92nd Street and Avenue P.

“Several witnesses stated they heard several shots and stated they observed several patrons running out of the game room,” court records stated.

While authorities were at the game room, dispatch received another call about a shooting at the Allsup’s Convenience Store in Slaton. After that shooting, court records stated the suspect’s vehicle, a black Audi, was headed westbound on Highway 84 from Slaton. Court records said the driver threw a gun out of the window before authorities got the car to stop. The suspect, Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, was taken into “without incident,” court records stated.

Pruett told deputies that he was “having issues with the game rooms” and claimed that he was threatened by the customers, according to court documents. Court records stated Pruett then told deputies, “I shot 4,5,6, I don’t know how many people. And that’s why I killed them.”

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

In an update Tuesday morning, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said three of the four victims were critically injured. According to LCSO, the situation was an “isolated incident” and the investigation remained ongoing.

Pruett was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, online jail records showed Pruett was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $15,000,000.