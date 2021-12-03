‘I look forward to the bands’ miracles Christmas Parade is Back

LUBBOCK, Texas — The cherished annual parade of lights is back this year and kicking off the holiday season with a few special treats for the community. The event was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions but is set to be bigger than ever before.

Lubbock ISD’s Director of Fine Arts, Andrew Babcock, said people can look forward to seeing a preview of the band that’s heading to Washington, D.C. in summer 2022.

“The bands are actually from Lubbock ISD are all going to come together and create a one large all-district marching band,” Babcock said. “So that we can celebrate and sort of the rebirth of this miracles parade for this holiday season.”

Babcock said it’s the perfect chance to debut the band as a whole and share in the holiday cheer.

“This is a great opportunity for us to come together again as a community to be together,” Babcock said.

The Parades past chairperson and current board member Andy Turner has proudly been a part of the event since the very beginning. Turner said it’s transformed over the years into something of a tradition for the community to celebrate the magic of the season.

“I look forward to the bands … What brings me back is the joy that the spectators experience,” Turner said. “The true spirit of Lubbock is the citizens and how they care for each other. And when you get to watch that from the parade, you see it for 2 miles.”

Over the years, the parade has attracted thousands of people, and Turner said it’s also provided a great chance to give back.

“Every year since we’ve had the parade, we’ve honored the United States Marines Toys for Tots campaign,” Turner said. “And it’s pretty thrilling to see a 6-year-old child carrying a new Christmas toy walk up to a United States Marine in uniform and hand it to him.”

The event is set to begin Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. To see more details, click the link.