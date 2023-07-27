LUBBOCK, Texas — Sonia Garcia and her brother Freddie Vasquez are living in an answered prayer, after Garcia was the perfect kidney match.

It took the siblings over a year to get to this point after the first transplant surgery was cancelled on April 27, 2022 because Garcia’s liver enzymes were too high.

Vasquez has been in need of a kidney for three years, and after sending a family text he realized his match was not too far away.

“I got on an applied, did all the questionaries and through all the testing then I found out before he did,” Garcia said. “So, I knew that I was his donor, but he still didn’t know yet.”

“First I was grateful she would even try to do something like that because it’s hard for somebody to give up something so precious,” Vasquez said.

After completing the required biopsy’s and testing they were approved for the transplant through the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center before receiving devastating news.

“They told me my liver enzymes were too high. So, they told me before they told him, they were going to cancel our surgery so that was a huge blow,” Garcia said.

The happiness the siblings felt quickly turned into disappointment, but Garcia says she was not giving up.

“We knew eventually that we would get it, and we just had to try somewhere else,” Vaquez said. “She was not disqualified she was still eligible, so just keep trying. She never gave up and I really appreciate her for that.”

Garcia researched San Antonio Methodist Specialty and transplant and knew this was the next step to take.

After completing the necessary steps, they got the green light for the surgery.

“Just because someone says no doesn’t really mean no,” Garcia said. “Sometimes you just have to check the alternatives.”

Vasquz received his new kidney on July 14th and says his gratitude can’t be contained.

“I feel great, I want to do more before it was hard to breathe it was hard to do anything,” Vasquez said. “I mean there is nothing to compare what she has given me I am really appreciative; I love my sister.”

Garcia says she does not believe she did anything special, she just wanted to be there for her brother to help him live life to the fullest.