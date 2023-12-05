LUBBOCK, Texas — Tim Collins, owner of Lubbock business Collins Tile for 40 years, announced on Tuesday he is running for City Council, District 6.

Tim Collins, owner of Collins Tile, today announced his candidacy for City Council District 6.

“This city is growing, and preparedness has to be our main focus,” Collins said during his announcement. “Our many entities within this city – from medical to education and manufacturing to agriculture – can only be prepared for growth if a plan is in place today.”

Collins discussed the ongoing vital importance of water and the vision for our future not only for this generation, but also for our children and grandchildren.

Owner of Collins Tile for 40 years, Collins said he understands the importance of adaptability to growth.

“Downtown revitalization is important. The work of bringing new business into our community is important, and so is a term I use, ‘refill’, to be able to revitalize inside the loop and continue to develop into those areas as well.”

Collins said his first focus is learning the City’s budget and has already been hard at work meeting with City officials and Department heads to be well-rounded as soon as possible.

“I love this stuff,” he said. “After much thought and discussion with family, it seems right to serve in this capacity.”

Collins is married to Ava, a former schoolteacher, and has two children; Leslie, an assistant provost at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Clay, who works with Collins in the family business.

Among his many volunteer commitments, Collins served as chair of the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA, now known commonly as Buddy Holly Hall) from 2013-2023; Chair of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Market Lubbock from 2015-2019; and Chair of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2012.

Currently, he serves as vice-president of the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority and vice-chairman of the Lubbock County Local Government Corporation for the Lubbock County Expo Center.

For more information about Collins’s campaign, please visit timcollinsforlubbock.com

