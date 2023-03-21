LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech graduate Carla Valpeoz went missing in Peru back on December 12, 2018. Her family has been looking for her ever since.

Carla was 35 years old when she took a trip to Peru as traveling was her passion.

“She went to Peru because a friend of her invited her to go to a wedding. And she always wanted to go to Machu Picchu. So, she used that opportunity to go to Peru and visit Machu Picchu and Wayna Picchu and the city of Cusco.” Carlos Valpeoz, Carla’s father, said.

Carlos told Everythinglubbock.com the day Carla went missing she went to an archeological park in Pisac. That’s the last time they knew where she was.

Carlos knew instantly something wasn’t right and after 7 days of Carla’s disappearance he went down to Peru. He reported that something wrong had happened to his daughter.

“And to this day the police, the DA, they haven’t done basically nothing to find my daughter.” Carlos said.

Carlos said his family has been left in the dark, so they took matters into their own hands, going to the U.S. Embassy.

“[They] told me that he couldn’t do anything unless [the] DAs in Cusco will open a criminal case regarding the disappearance of my [daughter.] So, I had to go down there and fight with the DA.

Day after day after day, and finally in October of 2019, he finally decided to open a criminal case and for the disappearance of Carlita.” Carlos said. “So it went from disappearance, from missing person to foul play and to into kidnapping and homicide.”

It didn’t go exactly as planned.

“The FBI finally told us that they don’t do that that they cannot unless there’s a case of American against American, they will intervene, but not in the case of my Carla.” Carlos said.

Carlos recently spent 7 months in Peru looking for his daughter and said he isn’t going to stop. Carlos, said, “We need you back home. We miss her a lot. And I’m going to go back and find you Carlita.”