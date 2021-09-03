“I want some money back:” Some Tech students report living without air conditioning for weeks

As new Red Raiders are warming up to campus life, some are just trying to cool down.

Students in Gates Hall, an on-campus dorm facility, report room temperatures in the upper-80s and 90s as they enter the third week without functioning air-conditioning.

“It’s incredibly painful to live in and sleep in,” Gates Hall resident Alberto Robles. “We have a bunch of fans on us at all times.

The university has provided students miniature fans and installed a temporary air-conditioning unit outside the facility to feed cool air into the hallways. But students say there is still very little cool air inside their rooms.

“We got three fans and it’s too hot,” Gates Hall resident Michael Djeumo said. “It’s like ninety degrees in the room. You just can’t breathe. You just have to get out.”

Students reported sleeping in the lobby to find cooler air, while others have been staying with friends in other dorm halls and even renting houses on Airbnb. But that option is not available to all residents, leading some to request a refund for time lost in their room.

“I kind of want some money back,” Gates hall resident Anderson Hur said. “I can’t even use my own dorm. That’s kind of annoying… I just want it fixed, though, at this point. I just want somewhere I can go and relax. I know people are going to get Airbnbs and renting houses and that stuff, and I can’t do any of that because I don’t have the money.”

One parent of a Gates Hall student contacted KAMC News and reported his daughter has been sleeping at home to avoid the temperature in her room. They report the air conditioning has been out since at least Aug. 15, and cooling trucks came to provide temporary cooling to the hallways on Monday, Aug. 30.

KAMC News has reached out to University Student Housing for a comment on this issue multiple times and has not received a response.