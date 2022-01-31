LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech students have been camping out outside the United Supermarkets Area for Tuesday evening’s big game against the University for Texas. Best believe these fans have been well taken care of.

A GoFundMe set up over the weekend raised more than $10,000 to provide food for these super fans. Students said the number of tents in the field doubled from the last time UT came to town.

“It’s cool to see everyone under one goal — like everyone just doesn’t like UT and everyone’s here for that,” said Texas Tech student Truman Buchanan.

The field is covered with tents that snake around. Chairs and tables set for games, and music blasted out of speakers building more excitement for the big game. Tensions run high as fans get ready to see former head basketball coach Chris Beard for the first time since he left the team to coach for their rivals at the University of Texas.

One student described the relationship between the two teams as a “friendly hostility.”

“Friendly hostility. That’s the best way to put it right there — frenemies,” said student Chloe Gilbreath. Frenemies for sure, and we’re gonna send them back home.”

Another student said they want to show Chris Beard the sort of warm welcome only possible at Texas Tech.

“We want to welcome [Chris Beard] home,” said student Madelyn Wodia. “Yeah, he didn’t get a warm welcome at UT, maybe he’ll get a warmer welcome here.”

Classes and homework put on the back burner this game takes place as the top priority in Red Raider Nation.

“I missed five classes today,” Wodia said. “I missed a lab, but I did it online. I’m trying to get a paper due tomorrow like, done, but we’ll see what we have.”

All to show Texas Tech some love and Chris Beard that there’s nothing quite like Tech fans.

“For me, it’s that atmosphere. I go to every home basketball game, so it’s important to me to go. And I want to show Chris Beard what he’s missing out on,” Blake Kosier said, a Texas Tech student.