‘I was going to roll into that semi’ – Lubbock woman recalls January near-death experience

LUBBOCK, Texas – One woman said she had a near-death experience while driving along Highway 84 this January.

Anna Leigh Kent said she was on her way to pick up her friend from the Lubbock Airport when she lost control of her 2009 Ford Fusion.

As I’m coming up on one of the curves, I glanced at my phone for just a second trying to see where my turn off was going to be,” said Kent. “In that moment, I had drifted off to the side and hit the rivets.”

Kent said she attempted to overcorrect herself but landed sideways into the median ditch – heading straight for oncoming traffic.

“I don’t know how many thoughts can go through your head at one moment in time,” she said. “It happened so quickly but it happened so slow at the same time. I just kind of crunched my eyes shut [and thought] that I was going to roll into that semi.”

Fortunately, Kent said there were cable median barriers that helped catch her car.

“Basically, it caught my car,” said Kent, “Almost like a spiderweb.”

Kent survived the crash with no injuries and her mother, Lisa Ashmore, was so grateful for the barriers along the highway that she went back the next day to shoot a video for social media platform TikTok about the crash.

“I’m just SO, SO thankful that those were there because if they weren’t the outcome would have been totally different, one that I wouldn’t even want to think about,” said Ashmore. “My daughter is 27 years old and she’s always going to be my baby.”

Ashmore’s video got over 56,000 views and even captured the attention of TxDOT.

“A guy got on there and commented and said, ‘Hey, I was in the crew that put those up and I’m really glad that it saved your daughter’s life,” said Ashmore, “[TxDOT] has used [the video] in some of their training videos.”

Kent said, as far as damages go, the door on the passenger side was dented in, the side mirror torn off and there were some other minor damages. But despite that, the car is still able to be driven.

She said she is grateful the median barriers saved her life and advises others to be cautious on the road.

“Just don’t text and drive and just always be attentive,” said Kent.

TxDOT was not available for comment on this story.