MATADOR, Texas — A Matador man who survived a tornado that ravaged the town late Wednesday, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com about his experience and getting stuck in his cellar.

Anthony Boyd said the tornado struck his home, so he got in the cellar where he could hear “the train roaring” and his “house falling apart.” About five minutes after the tornado was gone, he attempted to push open the cellar door but realized he was stuck.

First responders eventually had to use a backhoe to get Boyd out, which he said took an hour and half. “But I’ve got plenty of room down there, so its no big deal,” he continued.

The tornado, however, took his truck. “My truck is gone, I don’t know where the heck it is.” Because his truck was gone, it appeared like Boyd wasn’t home when help arrived.

Image courtesy: Anthony Boyd

“They didn’t see my truck, and they know me, so they were like, ‘Ok his truck’s not here, he’s probably not here.’ So when they came looking, they just kind of turned around.”

Luckily, Boyd still had phone service, so he said was able to make some calls. “Otherwise I’d still be down there,” he concluded.

On Thursday, Boyd said that he had found his pickup.