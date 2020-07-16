Ice Cream trucks work to beat the summer heat

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ice cream trucks in the Lubbock area battled triple-digit heat this week and will keep doing it as the temperatures continue to stay over 100 degrees in the coming days.

Kurbside Sweets sends its truck around Lubbock everyday, helping folks around town beat the summer heat.

Kurbside serves everything from cookies to ice cream sandwiches and normally posts its daily locations on Facebook. Kurbside hosts private events as well.

However, for trucks selling ice cream, this is the best time of year.

“It’s been tougher because it’s hard to be out in this heat, but it’s also nice because we do sell ice cream,” Owner of Kurbside Sweets Alan Vinson said.

“We are fairly fast so people don’t have to wait in the heat too long,” said Vinson

While the inside of the truck is air conditioned, Vinson says the hardest part of summer is making sure the ice cream doesn’t melt

“We have a freezer in there, but just because it’s running all the time that’s one thing we struggle with is to keep the ice cream at the right temperature,” said Vinson. “That is one of the difficult things in this heat. It takes a little more to keep that ice cream at the perfect temperature.”

Just this week the heat got to the truck causing one of the generators to fail.

“It is the thing that runs [the truck]. It keeps the air conditioner running and the freezers cool and the heat under the truck where the intake is does put more pressure on it,” said Vinson. “It is hard to keep it up and running.”

“It’s something a little different and puts a smile on your face each day,” said Vinson.

