Iconic BBQ shop back from closure after COVID, then hit by burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas– A North Lubbock County business that recently opened back up was recently burglarized sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, according to Lubbock Police.

According to police, The Shack BBQ, 2309 North Frankford Avenue, called to report a burglary.

The business said it was usually closed Mondays, so it was not aware of the burglary until Tuesday around 9:00 a.m.

The Shack also posted on its Facebook page seeking any information.

According to a police report, the suspect broke in and damaged a metal wall.

The owner said two registers were set up with money inside for the next business day.

According to the report, keys were left in both register drawers and the suspect gained access to the money.

The suspect then opened a desk drawer next to the registers and stole the deposit for July 10 and 11, according to police.

The suspect also pried open a door of a keg cooler near the bar area of the business, as well as opened the attic on the west side, the report said.

Police found no damage done to the attic.

The owner, according to the report, thinks that the suspect was trying to find a bank bag with money in it.

Lastly, the suspect found an old safe and used a prying tool to open it, only to find it was empty, according to police.

Lubbock Police had not located a suspect Wednesday.