Iconic Buddy Holly Statue vandalized

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Statue has been vandalized, according to the City of Lubbock. A spokesperson said the Buddy Holly Center discovered graffiti on the Lubbock landmark sometime last week. Someone inscribed, or “tagged,” a message on Holly’s guitar, but it’s not what you’d expect when you think of vandalism.

Someone wrote or carved the word “Jesus” along with an image of a cross in some sort of wax pencil or paint on the 8-foot-5 inch bronze likeness of the rock ‘n’ roll legend. The city said whatever the substance is, it has made the graffiti especially difficult to take off the bronze without damaging it.

“It just makes you wonder why, why can’t people just leave things alone? It’s disrespectful to the property, to the workers who have to work to clean it, to the fans who come to town to see it,” said Lacey Nobles, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lubbock.

While the restoration of the statue has begun, Nobles added that over the summer, someone wrote a similar message with a similar substance on the statue of Buddy Holly’s classic black-rimmed glasses at the Buddy Holly Center. She said that cleanup process was expensive, and workers still haven’t been able to fully get the graffiti off even months later.

Over the years, people paying homage to the Lubbock legend have also broken off the tuning keys on the musician’s guitar. These pieces aren’t fully encased in bronze and are more fragile than the rest of the statue. Nobles said the statue was also defaced when it was standing outside the Memorial Civic Center years ago.

While this isn’t the first time Holly’s likeness has been vandalized, Nobles seriously hopes it’s the last.

“It just makes the city look bad — and the citizens — if someone is traveling all the way here to see that and it’s been defaced somehow or defiled,” Nobles said.