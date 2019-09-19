Idalou ISD responds to social media post claiming threats not taken seriously

LUBBOCK, Texas — Idalou ISD responded publicly on Thursday to allegations that it had not taken threats of violence seriously.

A Twitter account called “idalou is crappy” made allegations that a student had a kill list and it was not being taken seriously.

Idalou ISD Superintendent Jim Waller said the Texas Rangers investigated the tweets and found there was no threat.

He said the tweets in question were only critiquing the way Idalou ISD deals with potential threats to safety, but he said no one was actively threatening the school.

Waller said a Facebook post was created in order to keep parents informed.

“Idalou ISD is aware of a tweet that is being circulated concerning school safety. Idalou ISD takes school safety very seriously. All aspects of the tweet have been explored and investigated. Student and staff safety is our number one priority and our Idalou ISD Chief of Police is investigating the source of the tweet.” Idalou High School Facebook Page

EverythingLubbock.com also reached out to Idalou Police Department to see if there is any additional information.