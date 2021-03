IDALOU, Texas — The Idalou Police Department was warning citizens of a scam call involving scammers demanding money in exchange for the return of family members.

On Thursday in a Facebook post, the Idalou PD said a citizen called and told them someone contacted him stating they kidnapped his granddaughter and demanded $3,000 for her return.

IPD said if a loved one is said to have been taken ransom, contact the police immediately and do not answer the phone if you do not recognize a call.