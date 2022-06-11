PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Arturo Flores was all smiles when he signed with Wayland Baptist University last week, becoming the fourth recipient of the Hispanic Christian Leadership Scholarship.

Established in 2019, the scholarship rewards Hispanic students based on strong academic standing and leadership in their local church. The scholarship is designed to recognize an outstanding Hispanic student each year, offering full tuition, and room and board throughout their pursuit of an undergraduate degree at Wayland.

An Idalou High School graduate, Flores is active in First Baptist Church in Idalou, pastored by Wayland alum Chris Riley who, along with youth minister Efrain Gonzalez, encouraged Flores to apply for the scholarship. Flores was heavily involved in his youth group and the community. He has also surrendered to ministry and has even filled in for Riley in the pulpit.

“I’ve preached in front of the church, which was pretty terrifying, but it was pretty cool,” Flores said. “I think I did alright for the first time.”

The son of Robert and Claudia Flores, Arturo will major in Christian studies, focusing on family ministry. He is not sure if he wants to be a pastor or a youth minister.

“Wherever God leads me,” he said. “I’m just going to go with the flow and see what He leads me to do.”

Flores also took part in Wayland’s KALEO ministry program that encourages high school juniors and seniors to take active rolls in Christian leadership. The immersion program lasts approximately three weeks each summer and includes a wilderness immersion, campus immersion and mission immersion that are designed to draw participants closer to God through various aspects of worship and study. Students will return to their home churches where they connect with a mentor and continue to strengthen their faith.

Flores said he felt the call to ministry while participating in a Super Summer event sponsored by Texas Baptists. Wayland is hosting a Super Summer event July 11-15 in Plainview. Churches interested in bringing a group can sign up through Texas Baptists at www.supersummer.com.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)