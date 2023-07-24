IDALOU, Texas — On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com confirmed that the City of Idalou will get two new businesses.

Idalou broke ground on a Dollar General Market which will open as soon as Fall 2023, according to City Administrator, Suzette Williams. It will be located a quarter mile east of the current Dollar General location.

The market will offer typical Dollar General products, but on top of that, will offer fresh produce and meat.

“It’ll be great to offer something new to our citizens,” Williams said.

Across from the new market a laundromat will be built, Williams also confirmed. However, the details on its opening were limited.

“We are excited to see economic growth added to the City of Idalou. We have a long history of having quality businesses in Idalou and welcome these new businesses to our area,” she concluded.