Idalou woman warns of phone scam

IDALOU, Texas – A grandmother from Idalou was startled when she received a phone call claiming to be from the United States Social Security Administration.

Elizabeth Pacheco said the woman called and asked for her personal information.

“At first, you know, it scared me a little bit,”she said.

The caller asked for her social security number and then started asking for funds.

“She started saying something about some money that is owed and I thought, ‘I don’t owe money’. And I said, ‘What is this really about?’”

Pacheco is not alone, every year thousands of people around the U.S. fall victim to phone scams.

Melinda Urbina, a Public Affairs Official for the FBI, said these scammers will typically target the elderly and people who are trusting.

She said one of the best ways to protect family members is to “stay vigilant” and check in on them.

For more information on signs commonly associated with phone scams, visit the Better Business Bureau.