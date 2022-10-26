LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has released additional information concerning a shooting and arson that left four people dead in South Lubbock early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from LPD, the deceased were identified as Anjelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid, 15, and William Boyles, 48.

4100 block of 124th Street in South Lubbock (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Police confirmed there was no threat to the public.

You can read the press release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed the residence showing flames. Once they realized they were unable to make entry due to the flames, officers cleared residences to the east and west.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene at 1:22 a.m. at which point the home was fully engulfed. LFR was able to contain the flames to the single residence and the fire was out by 2:09 a.m.

Once inside, investigators located four deceased individuals who were later identified as 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid, and 48-year-old William Boyles.

Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

End of release.