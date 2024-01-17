Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 17, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Daniel, 21, was accused of threatening to kill a pregnant woman and her parents while they were sleeping and admitted to shooting a gun at their garage door, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Online jail records showed Daniel was arrested in the 1500 block of 66th Street on January 2.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Daniel and the victim were in an argument at a different residence when he threw her onto the bed and “squeezed her neck to the point where she was unable to breathe.” Court records said the victim had marks consistent with being choked.

The victim went to her parents’ house, and court records stated Daniel sent several messages saying he was going to kill them. One message stated, “I’ll kill you little b****, watch.”

Before police got there, one of the victim’s family members said he heard three gunshots coming from the east of his home. Court documents stated officers could not find any shell casings at the time.

Michael Daniel (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

While officers were on scene, Daniel texted the victim multiple times and said he was in the area. Court records stated Daniel texted that he was going to wait until the victim and her family were asleep to shoot at the house and kill them. Officers later made a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the descriptions of Daniel’s and he was found with a “loaded rifle” in the front passenger seat, according to court documents. Court records stated two other guns, a body armor vest and numerous loaded magazines were also found in the vehicle.

Daniel was taken into custody and charged with making a terroristic threat, deadly conduct with a firearm and assault of a household member. As of Wednesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.

According to a report from the Lubbock Police Department, Daniel was arrested for a domestic violence incident in August of 2023. The police report said officers were called for a man who had a gun and was “beating” a woman. He was charged with assault domestic violence for that incident.