LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity.

During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in to custody. TAG Investigators seized the following;

(5) Handguns

(1) AK47 Assault Rifle

(1) AM15 Assault Rifle

$1,914.00 United States Currency

2 lbs of Marijuana

Ammunition-Rifle Magazines-Rifle Optics-Extended Pistol Magazines

One of the handguns was illegally modified making it a fully automatic weapon. Two of the handguns were reported stolen through the Lubbock Police Department.

Luis Jimenez (19) was arrested and charged with State of Texas violations for Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.

