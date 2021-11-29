Illegal poaching suspected after decapitated deer found in Lubbock dumpster, game wardens say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were investigating possible illegal poaching Monday after a decapitated deer was found in a South Lubbock dumpster, according to Lubbock District Lieutenant Game Warden Aaron Sims.

Lt. Sims said the decapitated mule deer buck was found near 88th Street and Frankford Avenue. Mule deer season ended Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact local wardens via the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Read the full statement from Lt. Sims below:

“On Monday morning, 11/29/21, a Lubbock district game warden received information about a suspected illegally killed deer in a dumpster in South Lubbock. Upon arrival at the dumpster located near 88th and Frankford, the warden discovered a mule deer buck with its head cutoff. Mule deer season ended Sunday evening 11/28/21 in the southwestern panhandle counties.

Anyone with information regarding this deer is encouraged to report to local wardens via the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-GAME (4263). Operation Game Thief is Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program, offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for a wildlife crime.”