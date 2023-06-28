LUBBOCK, Texas — Billy Ray Westbrook, Jr., 38, was found not guilty by a Lubbock County jury of Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Other Felony on Wednesday.

Westbrook was initially accused of breaking into a home of someone he knew in the 5400 block of 50th Street in August of 2021. He was arrested in October of that year and spent more than 600 days at the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Russell Mayne said the victim was “not a snitch.” Westbrook was accused of smashing a glass door and pointing a gun at the victim. Mayne said the victim did not want to testify in court because she could not “face [Westbrook.]”

Defense attorney Jesse Mendez painted a different story. Mendez told jurors the victim did not testify because she wanted the charges dropped. He casted doubt on the victim’s story and said she was “lying under oath.” Mendez questioned the evidence in the case and said there was no proof of a gun being involved. Mendez said there was no body camera video, audio or fingerprints from the scene.

The defense attorney said the state charged Westbrook with the “wrong offense.” According to Mendez, Westbrook should have been charged with criminal trespassing, if anything. Mendez told the jury, “If you find him guilty, you are making up the evidence to find him guilty.”

It took the jury less than an hour to reach a decision. As Westbrook left the courtroom, he cheered, “I’m a free man!”