‘I’m a kiddy porn trader’ man admitted before Lubbock-area law enforcement arrested him

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eliazar Moreno-Morales, also known as Elizar Moreno, accepted a plea deal for distribution of child pornography. The deal was signed on Friday and entered into court records on Monday.

WARNING: The details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Federal court records said, “Beginning in 2017, law enforcement agencies in Olton, Texas, and

Lubbock, Texas, received information that Eliazar Moreno-Macias possessed and traded child pornography.”

Officers found Moreno-Macias in August 2021. He admitted to using a particular application on his smartphone to store videos of child pornography.

“Law enforcement accessed that online file storage account and viewed approximately 500 videos of child pornography containing prepubescent minors engaging in sexual acts,” federal court records said. Additionally, Moreno-Macias admitted to having 600 or more images of child pornography.

“Moreno-Macias knowingly distributed and received numerous videos of child pornography

including videos of toddlers and prepubescent children engaging in sexual acts.”

“Moreno-Macias sent messages on KIK to individuals he traded child pornography with stating: ‘I’m a kiddy porn trader if your [sic] interested,’” court records said.

If a judge approves the plea deal, Moreno-Macias will be sentenced to at least five years in prison but not more than 20.