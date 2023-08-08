Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 8, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday recognized Communications Operator Toye Harmon and Sergeant Treharne for their “constant willingness to go above and beyond while serving the citizens of Lubbock County.”

In a social media post, LCSO said on July 10, Operator Harmon received a 911 call from an elderly man asking for help. According to LCSO, all the man said was, “I’m deaf, can’t’ walk, haven’t eaten or drank. Help.”

After dispatch got a general location from the man’s phone, LCSO said Sgt. Treharne knocked on several doors in the area to see if anyone knew him, but no one was familiar with the man.

Sgt. Treharne started driving the area with his siren on and Operator Harmon, who was still on the phone with the man, was able to tell when Sgt. Treharne was close. They eventually found the man who called 911. LCSO said thanks to Sgt. Treharne and Operator Harmon, the man was able to get help for his “severe medical issues.”

“It took about 40 minutes, and the patience of a determined operator and tenacious Sergeant to locate and serve this citizen,” LCSO stated.

LCSO said both Sgt. Treharne and Operator Harmon received employee of the month for August.