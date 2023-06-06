LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Diaz, 39, was accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called to the 1900 block of 25th Street for a domestic disturbance on Monday.

According to the report, the victim told officers that she tried to leave Diaz’s home Sunday evening, but he did not want her to leave and eventually started a physical altercation. Later that evening, the victim said she wanted to go home. The police report stated Diaz “grabbed [the victim] and held her tightly in order to prevent her from leaving.”

The victim told officers Diaz said if she called 911, he would “come look for her,” the report stated. According to the LPD report, Diaz and the victim eventually left the home, but he “would not allow [her] out of his sight.”

The victim was able to get help after two people saw her and Diaz walking back to the home. According to the report, a woman asked the victim if she was okay, and the victim responded something to the effect of, “No, I’m not okay, call 911.” According to the report, the witnesses were able to provide video footage that showed Diaz restraining the victim.

Diaz was arrested and charged with Assault Domestic Violence, Unlawful Restraint and Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance. As of Tuesday evening, Diaz remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $60,000.