LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police responded to a theft call at approximately 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Avenue U.

Officers were able to identify Deserae Gonzales as the suspect from a description given, according to a police report.

When an officer asked Gonzales what was going on, she said, “I’m stealing.” She then opened a bag of chips and began to dump the contents on the floor, according to police.

Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.