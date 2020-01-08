Breaking News
Little girl killed Tuesday, Lubbock man charged with capital murder

Image gallery of Marion Jester-Montoya

Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department arrested Trevor Rowe for the murder of Marion Jester-Montoya.

Rowe, 27, was accused of putting 10-month-old Marion in a backpack and leaving her in the floorboard of his vehicle for several hours, leading to her death.

The family has set up a Facebook fundraiser for the child. You can find it here.

